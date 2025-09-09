Heavy rains and flash floods left 370 dead, 41 missing, and thousands of homes, roads, and infrastructure damaged in Himachal Pradesh.
PM Modi is expected to discuss forest land reforms and sustainable development to address the state’s disaster vulnerability.
State leaders urged the central government to help rebuild and protect hill regions amid climate challenges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the disaster-affected regions of Mandi and Kullu from the air on Tuesday before travelling to Kangra to assess the flood and avalanche situation in Himachal Pradesh.
ANI reported that Prime Minister Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Modi asked for a Multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet.
These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of Mini Kits for livestock.
Additionally, Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those killed in the Himachal Pradesh rain disaster, Rs 50,000 for the injured.
According to PTI, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla welcomed the prime minister. State BJP chairman Rajiv Bindal, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, and other BJP lawmakers were also at the Gaggal airport.
The chief minister and officers would meet with PM Modi to discuss the monsoon tragedy, according to the tentative itinerary. The PM would also receive an update on the state's present condition of affairs from the BJP leaders.
From June 20 to September 8, heavy rains caused landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods that cost Himachal Pradesh Rs 4,122 crore. The state emergency operation centre (SEOC) reports that 370 people died in rain-related incidents and traffic accidents in the state.
Rain-related events accounted for 205 of the 370 fatalities, including nine from flash floods, 17 from cloudbursts, and 43 from landslides. In addition, 165 individuals have died in traffic accidents, and 41 people are still listed as missing.
PTI reported that as of Tuesday morning, 461 water supply systems, 1748 electricity transformers, and 619 roads—including four national highways—were closed throughout the state.
In addition to severely damaging both public and private lands, the monsoon has caused substantial damage, affecting 4,61 stores, factories, and 6,344 homes in total.
In order to make it easier for those who have been left landless as a result of the monsoon disaster to receive forest land, Chief Minister Sukhu stated that he will encourage the prime minister to ease the Forest Conservation Act before to PM Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh.
Hours before the PM arrived, he wrote on X that the state was grieving over the loss of loved ones, villages buried under rubble, and severe damage to highways and the electrical grid.
According to the CM, he would urge PM Modi to start talks on creating a plan for sustainable development in hill states. He would also ask the PM if the development model being used in these states is sustainable and how the mountains could be protected from the negative effects of climate change.