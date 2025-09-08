PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on September 9 to review the widespread destruction caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in recent weeks.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a high-level review meeting in Dharamshala. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur confirmed that he would brief the Prime Minister on the extent of damage to life and property.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Punjab, where he will visit flood-hit areas of Gurdaspur district. He is expected to meet families and farmers affected by the disaster and assess relief and rehabilitation efforts. An aerial survey of the worst-affected regions is also on the agenda.
Punjab has been reeling from severe flooding that has claimed at least 46 lives and affected more than 1.5 lakh people. The state government has estimated losses of over Rs 13,000 crore.
Officials said the Prime Minister’s visit will help expedite central assistance and coordination with state authorities to speed up relief and reconstruction work.