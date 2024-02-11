PM Modi Says, 'We Will Cross 370 Mark In Lok Sabha Polls' In MP's Jhabua, Launches Projects Worth Rs 7,550 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that he is confident the BJP will surpass the 370-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He also noted that even opposition leaders in Parliament are expecting the ruling coalition to secure over 400 seats.
PM Modi also spoke elaborately about the development of the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh as he launched developmental projects worth Rs 7,550 crore in Jhabua on Sunday.
On upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Speaking at the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, Prime Minister Modi urged tribal community members to strive for an increase of 370 votes in every booth compared to the previous elections.
He emphasized that this effort was crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure 370 seats out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.
PM Modi stated that even the opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying "abki baar 400 paar" for the (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance.
"I am sure that the BJP's lotus symbol will definitely cross the 370-mark on its own," Modi said.
The Prime Minister stated that his visit to Jhabua is not for election campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, but rather as a 'sevak' to express gratitude to the people for their strong support in the recent assembly elections.
The BJP recently won the assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority.
"Our 'double engine' government is working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh," he said referring to the Rs 7,550 crore development projects which he launched before addressing the meeting.
On development of tribals
PM Modi criticized the Congress party for neglecting the welfare of the poor, farmers, and tribals over a long period.
He claimed, "The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections."
Further, PM Modi stated that the Congress and its allies, aware of their impending loss, are using desperate measures, and he added that the Congress's motto is loot and divide.
"We have started a campaign against the sickle cell anemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals," he said.
The Centre last year launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047, which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by the sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population.
To a child in Jhabua
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pleaded with a child at a tribal rally to stop waving at him to avoid hand pain.
“I got your love, son. Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain,” reportedly Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.
While acknowledging the child’s gesture Modi, repeatedly told him that his hand will start paining if he continues to wave at him.