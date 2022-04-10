Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Says Covid-19 Is Not Gone, Urges People To Not Let Their Guard Down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: ‘Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease’.

PM Modi Says Covid-19 Is Not Gone, Urges People To Not Let Their Guard Down
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to not let their guard down against Covid-19.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 3:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic.

Nobody ever knows when the 'bahurupiya' (one that changes form) Covid-19 will resurface, Modi said, adding that administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support.

Addressing via video conferencing an event of Maa Umiya Dham in Gujarat's Junagadh district, Modi urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers.

Related stories

BJP Foundation Day: Party Marks 42 Years, Narendra Modi Addresses Party Virtually

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Falguni Shah For Her First Grammy Win

PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's 'Accomplishments Inspire The Youth Of India'

"Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses were administered, which surprises the world. This has been made possible due to your support," Modi said. 

He said there is a need to save Mother Earth. "Farmers from each village in Gujarat should come forward for natural farming," he said.

He also asked them to participate in creating 75 Amrit Sarovars (lakes) in each district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being organised on the 75th year of India's Independence.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi COVID-19 India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Gujarat Mother Earth Pesticides Farmers Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru