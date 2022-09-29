Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
PM Modi On 2-day Gujarat Visit From Today; To Launch Various Projects And Inaugurate National Games

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in Gujarat.

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 9:18 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of the main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.

He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in the city, the release said.

In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad city.

He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government's Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

National PM Modi Gujarat Development Projects National Games BJP Bhavnagar Civic JAWAHAR CHOWK Navratri
