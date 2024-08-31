PM Modi Flags Off 3 New Vande Bharat Trains In UP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka: Find Out Routes, Timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains via video conference to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
He emphasized the significant progress the railways have made in addressing longstanding issues and affirmed that efforts will persist until it can 'guarantee of comfortable travel for all sections of society'.
There are more than 100 Vande Bharat Express trains in India which are operational and connect 280 districts and these three new trains are adding to the list.
What Are 3 New Vande Bharat Trains?
The three Vande Bharat Express trains are:
Chennai Central to Nagercoil
Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment
Meerut City-Lucknow
Routes And Timings:
Chennai Central To Nagercoil Vande Bharat Train
The train bound for Nagercoil will be initially flagged off from Chennai Central but will later run regularly from Chennai Egmore.
Focus Passengers: The most unique part of this route is that the pilgrims travelling to the Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai & Kumari Amman Temple, Kanniyakumari will be facilitated by this Vande Bharat train.
Timing: The train will run every day except Wednesdays. Train No. 20627 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 1:50 p.m., stopping at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti, and Tirunelveli along the way.
The return train, No. 20628, will leave Nagercoil at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Chennai at 11 p.m.
Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Train
Focus Passengers: This train will connect most populated and popular cities - temple city of Madurai and bustling city of Bengaluru. The railway ministry says this train will help businessmen, students, and other workers travel between their hometowns in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.
Timing: The Vande Bharat train between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment will operate six days a week, not on Tuesdays.
Train No. 20671 will leave Madurai at 5:15 a.m. and arrive in Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 p.m., with stops at Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram.
The return train, No. 20672, will depart Bengaluru at 1:30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 9:45 p.m.
Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Train
Focus Passengers: The Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat train aims to enhance religious tourism by offering quicker travel to key pilgrimage sites, including Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple, and Augharnath Temple.
Timing: This Vande Bharat train will start regular service from Lucknow on Sunday and from Meerut on Monday. It will run six days a week, except on Tuesdays.
Train 22490 will leave Meerut City at 6:35 a.m. and reach Lucknow’s Charbagh station at 1:45 p.m., stopping at Moradabad and Bareilly.
The return train, No. 22489, will depart from Charbagh at 2:45 p.m. and arrive in Meerut City at 10:00 p.m.