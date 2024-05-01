Vande Bharat Metro: 12 Coaches Expandable Configuration, Latest Technology For High Acceleration; Trial Runs From July | Details Inside

Following the massive success of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, the Indian Railways is all set to launch the country's first-ever Vande Metro to significantly transform the intra-city transportation system.
According to a railway official, "All preparations are going on to start its trial run from July 2024 so that its services can be offered to people as soon as possible."
"We have set a target to roll them out this year. Its testing will start in another couple of months. Besides having automatic doors and high comfort quotient, it will have many such features which are not available in currently running metro trains," the official further added.
12 coaches configuration, expandable up to 16
According to Railways sources, each Vande Bharat Metro will have a unique coach configuration in which four coaches will constitute one unit and a minimum of 12 coaches will make one Vande Metro.
Initially, the Railways will launch a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches and eventually will increase coaches up to 16 based on demand. As per reports, a rail coach factory in Punjab's Kapurthala built the first few coaches of the Vande Bharat Metro.
Major initiatives to enhance speed and ensure safety
To ensure high acceleration and deceleration which will enable it to cover more stoppages in less time, several features of the latest technology have been incorporated into Vande Metro keeping in mind the travel needs of the city dwellers.
Besides, major initiatives have been taken for creation of a dedicated fund for safety-related work, removal of unmanned level crossings, greater emphasis on track renewal, and modernisation of track rollout of safer passenger coaches at an increased pace.