Water Leaks From Roof On Varanasi-Bound Vande Bharat Train, Northern Railway Responds | VIDEO

Several passengers travelling in Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat train from Delhi were met with difficulties when water started leaking from the train's roof.
A video of the water leaking from the roof of the train's coach has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the Northern Railway.
The X user, who shared the video on the microblogging site, said, "Look at Vande Bharat, one of the top most passenger trains of India. Water is dripping from the roof. The track is Delhi-Varanasi and the train number is 22416."
The official X handle of the Northern Railway responding to one of the many posts that shared the video said, "Slight water leakage was observed in coach because of temporary blockage of pipes!"
"The same was attended and rectified by the staff on the train. The inconvenience caused is regretted," it added.
However, this did not stop netizens from reacting to the incident, slamming the Railway Ministry and its officials in anger and frustration.
One of the users wrote that the Railway Ministry "should refund the money to the passenger and apologise rather than" saying things like 'inconvenience is regretted'.
"Please don't defame. RailMin is providing shower facility for passengers. It's a good step," another user said commented in humour.
Another remark read, "Every department is corrupt to the core," with one more saying, "Wow , incompetency at its peak. " Slight Leakage " !! Its a brand new train, what kind of pathetic manufacturing quality is this?? Roof is leaking clearly."
The Vande Bharat trains, India's first semi-high speed rail service, was flagged off between Delhi and Varanasi on February 15, 2019. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolizes the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.