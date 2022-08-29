Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Home National

People Should Take Pledge To Make 'BJP- Mukt Bharat' In 2024: K Chandrashekar Rao

The Chief Minister said Telangana is progressing and if people are relaxed thieves who looted public money will come and seek to fight on religious grounds.

K Chandrashekar Rao
K Chandrashekar Rao PTI

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 7:35 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday tore into the NDA government at the Centre saying people should take a pledge to make a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024 even as he said a government of farmers will be coming at the national level in future.

Speaking at a public meeting at Peddapalli, 165 km from here, Rao, popularly known as KCR, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Golmal PM", said whatever he and the Centre say are "blatant lies".

"We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024.  We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise there is no scope to save this nation," he said.

Attacking the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who recently landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple here, Rao said there are some "sanyasis" who are very eager to carry footwear by pledging Telangana's self-esteem.

"Should we become slaves to those thieves who come from Delhi?" he questioned. He further slammed Modi saying that he became Prime Minister by showcasing the "Gujarat Model", but in reality spurious liquor is flowing freely in the western state where there is prohibition.

He said farmers who recently visited him here are asking him to join national politics as they believed that none of the developmental schemes being implemented in Telangana for the agrarians are available in any other state.

He castigated the Centre on the sliding rupee value and increasing fuel prices. According to him, if all the farmers in the country are given free power, it would cost only Rs 1.45 lakh crore which is way less than "Rs 12 lakh crore NPAs by corporates".

The Chief Minister said Telangana is progressing and if people are relaxed "thieves who looted public money" will come and seek to fight on religious grounds. Rao said due to lack of foresight, the country has slipped into a position of importing wheat and rice. Earlier, the CM inaugurated Integrated District offices complex in Peddapalli. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement
Advertisement

