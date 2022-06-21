People Have Understood Importance Of Healthy Lifestyle Based On Yoga: Gujarat Chief Minister

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad led a crowd of nearly 7,500 people in performing yoga on Tuesday morning at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

"More and more people have understood the importance of a healthy lifestyle based on yoga and 'pranayam' after the coronavirus outbreak," Patel said addressing the participants.

The CM also said they would make available qualified yoga trainers will be with the help of the Gujarat State Yog Board, established by the state government two years back.

As the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, the Gujarat government has selected 75 prominent places in the state to host the Yoga Day events, Patel said.

Some of the places where dignitaries and other participants performed yoga on Tuesday are the Statue of Unity (Narmada district), Modhera Sun Temple (Mehsana), White Rann in Kutch, Ghela Somnath (Gir Somnath) and Rani Ki Vav (Patan), a government release said.

A large number of people took part in the Yoga Day events held in villages, talukas, districts and cities across the state. Various programmes were also held in schools, colleges, health centres, police grounds and other public places.

Local MLAs, MPs along with state and central ministers performed 'asanas' (yoga exercises) at various places along with other participants. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was present at the Statue of Unity, Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala attend an event at the Modhera Sun Temple, while Kheda MP and Union MoS for Communication Devusinh Chauhan performed yoga at the Heritage Museum ground in Dholavira, Kutch, a release said.

The Yoga Day is being celebrated in public places after a gap of two years. Following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, there were no public events in the state in 2020 and 2021. The then chief minister, Vijay Rupani, had celebrated the day at his official residence instead of a public event.

(With PTI inputs)