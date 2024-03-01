National

Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Hides In Mud Pond After Killing 2, Cops Pull Him Out | WATCH

Outlook Web Desk
March 1, 2024
The man allegedly killed a 92-year-old person and his younger brother using a crowbar at a village in Palghar. Photo: Screen grab from videos posted on X/ANI
A mentally unstable man was arrested from a mud pond in Maharashtra's Palghar after he hid there post murdering two people. The man allegedly killed a 92-year-old person and his younger brother using a crowbar at a village in Palghar.

In a bid to escape police, he hid himself in a swamp around a lake but was pulled out and arrested, cops said.

The alleged double murder took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday at Kudan village, and the accused, identified as Kishore Jagannath Mandal, was arrested four hours later, they said.

Visuals showed police personnel pulling the accused out of the swamp.

"The accused, who is mentally unstable, attacked the two brothers - Mukund Vithobha Patil (92) and his 84-year-old brother Bhimrao - with a crowbar at a farm in the village. After that, he fled from the spot. The bodies of the two victims were sent to a government hospital after the police reached the spot," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The police launched an operation to trace the accused and found him hiding in the swamp of a lake around 11.30 pm, he said.

He was then arrested and a case was registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) at the Tarapur police station.

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, the police said, adding that the accused was found loitering in and around the village two days before the incident.

