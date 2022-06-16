Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pakistan’s Approach Has Been ‘Bleed India With A Thousand Cuts’ In J&K: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently on a two visit to Jammu and Kashmir, warned Pakistan of any attempt hurt India’s unity and integrity.

Pakistan’s Approach Has Been ‘Bleed India With A Thousand Cuts’ In J&K: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 5:40 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan is continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir through its approach of “bleed India with a thousand cuts”, but warned that a befitting reply will be given if attempt is made to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts,” Singh said while addressing security forces in Baramulla district.

The defence minister arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the Union territory.

Singh, however, assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply.

Related stories

Pakistan Minister Urges People To Drink Less Tea, Says Country Has To Borrow For Tea Imports

3 Terrorists Killed In Recent Encounters, Were Sent By Pakistani Handlers To Attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir

US Expects Pakistan To Take Sustained Action Against Terrorism, Says New US Envoy

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pakistan Baramulla Warning Unity Integrity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India