Over 300 Asiatic Lions Dead In Gujarat In 2 Years; Government Spent Rs 37 Crore On Protection: Minister

State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, responding to a query during the Question Hour, said the government had spent Rs 37.35 crore during this period on measures aimed at preventing unnatural lion deaths.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Asiatic lions
As per the 2025 census, the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining regions in Gujarat host 891 Asiatic lions. Photo: File photo
- Gujarat reported 307 Asiatic lion deaths between August 2023 and July 2025, of which 41 were due to unnatural causes such as falls into wells, train accidents, drowning, and electrocution.

- The state government spent Rs 37.35 crore over two years on measures to reduce unnatural deaths, including wildlife treatment centres, veterinary staff, ambulance services, and protective infrastructure.

- The 2025 census shows Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and surrounding areas are home to 891 Asiatic lions.

At least 307 Asiatic lions have died in Gujarat over the past two years, with 41 of these deaths attributed to unnatural causes, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, responding to a query during the Question Hour, said the government had spent Rs 37.35 crore during this period on measures aimed at preventing unnatural lion deaths.

According to official data, 141 lions died between August 2023 and July 2024, while 166 deaths were recorded between August 2024 and July 2025. Among the unnatural fatalities, 20 lions died after falling into wells, nine drowned in water bodies, five were run over by trains, three were killed by electrocution, and two each died in road accidents and natural calamities.

To address these threats, the government has introduced several initiatives. These include setting up treatment centres for wild animals, appointing veterinary doctors, and deploying ambulance services for timely care. Authorities have also constructed speed-breakers and put up signboards on roads passing through sanctuary areas, conducted regular forest patrols, and built parapet walls around open wells near forests. Additionally, fences have been installed along railway tracks near Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, and radio-collars have been fitted on lions to monitor their movements.

As per the 2025 census, the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining regions in Gujarat host 891 Asiatic lions. The data was presented as the three-day monsoon session of the state legislative assembly concluded on Wednesday.

Published At:
