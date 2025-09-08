Gambhira Bridge Was Inspected In May, Gujarat Govt Tells Assembly

Gujarat govt says Gambhira bridge, which collapsed on July 9 killing 22, was inspected on May 15.
Four roads and buildings department officials suspended for negligence after the tragedy.
State re-inspected 6,529 bridges; 166 either restricted or closed to traffic for safety.
The Gujarat government on Monday informed the state assembly that the Gambhira bridge in Vadodara district, which collapsed on July 9 claiming 22 lives, had been inspected less than two months before the tragedy.
According to PTI, in a written reply to questions raised by Congress MLAs Amit Chavda and Imran Khedawala, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the inspection was conducted on May 15. However, no representations were received in the six months prior to the incident warning that the four-decade-old bridge was unsafe.
The collapse, as cited by Times Of India, caused several vehicles to plunge into the Mahisagar river. Following the incident, four officials from the state roads and buildings (R&B) department were suspended for negligence. The CM also said that after the tragedy, the department re-inspected 1,054 major and 5,475 minor bridges across Gujarat. Of these, 148 were barred to heavy vehicles and 18 shut down entirely for safety reasons.
Congress MLA Anant Patel further questioned the government about the condition of bridges over the Narmada canal and asked for details on how many were in a dilapidated state.