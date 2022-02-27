Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Open Schools In Delhi From Wednesday: Schools' Body Requests LG

According to the letter, the association of schools said children from nursery to class 8 have a huge learning gap. "We are grateful for your intervention for the unconditional reopening of schools. However, the clause of reopening from April 1 seems to be a cause of concern.

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:49 pm

The National Progressive Schools' Conference on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting opening of schools in Delhi from Wednesday. According to the letter, the association of schools said children from nursery to class 8 have a huge learning gap. "We are grateful for your intervention for the unconditional reopening of schools. However, the clause of reopening from April 1 seems to be a cause of concern.

"Children from nursery to class VIII have huge learning gap as we are observing them. In March we could have focused our efforts to bridge that gap so that children would have been ready for the next grade in April," the letter stated. Teachers are also overburdened with online and offline teaching and assessment, it said.

"They are no less than frontline workers and warriors. Their mental health and well-being is of utmost important for us to deliver quality education, to create a happy and joyful environment in school. We sincerely urge you to take necessary steps for unconditional reopening of all schools from March 2, 2022," the letter stated. For the first time in two years, schools in the national capital will open completely in offline mode from April 1.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. While schools reopened in phases whenever the COVID-19 situation permitted, they have been operating in hybrid mode and students have been allowed to attend offline classes only with their parents' consent.

With PTI Inputs

