Only A Healthy Society Can Build A Prosperous Country: Health Minister Mandaviya

Only A Healthy Society Can Build A Prosperous Country: Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:25 pm

Noting that only a healthy society can build a prosperous country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that as the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is necessary to make it healthy.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Community Health Officers Conference organised at Rudraksh Convention Centre here on the occasion of International Universal Health Coverage Day.

"Today we all have gathered to reflect on some issues. If we want to achieve our goal, then everyone will have to make collective efforts," he said.

He said medical officers had done a great job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In times of crisis like Covid, our health army carried out its duty honestly by risking its life. With their collective efforts, all of us were able to fight that crisis," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that when we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it is necessary to make the country healthy," he said, adding that only a healthy society can build a prosperous country.

In such a situation, the responsibility of all is huge. "We have set up 1,35,000 health and wellness centres so far. These health and wellness centres will provide facilities to the poor and people living in remote areas," he said.

He also said the government's target is to ensure a TB-free India by 2025.

Addressing the conference virtually, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said that India believes in the welfare of the world.

Keeping this spirit in mind, the central government has decided to realise the objective of 'antyodaya' with the spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas' and several steps have been taken to ensure that the last person gets the benefit of health services.

She said Uttar Pradesh is making progress in providing primary health care services through the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres.

-With PTI Input

