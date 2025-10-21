Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, And Others Named In FIR After Employee Suicide

The complaint named Subrat Kumar Das, Head of Homologation Engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials, alleging “sustained workplace harassment” and the withholding of salary and dues. It also raised concerns over a payment of Rs 17.46 lakh that was transferred to Aravind’s bank account on September 30, two days after his death, which the family described as “suspicious.” The complaint suggested that company representatives gave unclear explanations, which appeared to indicate an attempt to cover up internal lapses.