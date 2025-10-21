Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, And Others Named In FIR After Employee Suicide

K Aravind, 38, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, died by suicide in Bengaluru. An FIR has been filed against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior officials over alleged harassment and unpaid dues.

Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, K Aravind, Bengaluru suicide, workplace harassment
The complaint named Subrat Kumar Das, Head of Homologation Engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials.
Summary
  • FIR registered against Ola Electric CEO and senior officials following K Aravind’s suicide.

  • Family alleges harassment and withheld salary, raising concerns over posthumous ₹17.46 lakh transfer.

  • Ola Electric denies complaints, challenges FIR in Karnataka High Court, pledges cooperation.

A case has been registered against the founder of Ola Electric and several senior officials following the suicide of a 38-year-old engineer who had accused the company of harassment, police said on Monday.

The deceased, K Aravind, had been working as a Homologation Engineer with Ola Electric in Koramangala since 2022, PTI reported.

According to police, Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, lodged a complaint stating that on September 28, Aravind allegedly attempted suicide at his apartment in Chikkalasandra and was admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he later died despite medical intervention.

A 28-page handwritten note recovered from Aravind’s room reportedly blamed his superiors for mental harassment and the non-payment of salary and allowances, leading him to consume poison.

The complaint named Subrat Kumar Das, Head of Homologation Engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials, alleging “sustained workplace harassment” and the withholding of salary and dues. It also raised concerns over a payment of Rs 17.46 lakh that was transferred to Aravind’s bank account on September 30, two days after his death, which the family described as “suspicious.” The complaint suggested that company representatives gave unclear explanations, which appeared to indicate an attempt to cover up internal lapses.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on October 6 at Subramanyapura police station against Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrat Kumar Das, and other officials under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing, police said.

In response, a company spokesman said Ola Electric has challenged the FIR’s registration before the Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been issued in favour of the company and its officials.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our Bengaluru headquarters,” the statement said.

The company added that during his tenure, Aravind had not raised any complaints or grievances regarding employment or harassment. His role did not involve direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter.

To support the family, Ola Electric said it facilitated the full and final settlement of Aravind’s dues to his bank account promptly. The company also asserted that it is cooperating fully with authorities and remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive workplace.

(With inputs from PTI)

