Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt Orders Probe Into Fire Incident Involving Ola Electric Scooter In Pune

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident

Govt Orders Probe Into Fire Incident Involving Ola Electric Scooter In Pune
Ola EV scooter catches fire in Pune

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 3:46 pm

The government has ordered a probe into the incident of an Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune last week.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Related stories

As Passengers Pay Extra To Use AC In Cabs, OLA & Uber Remind Of Kali-Peeli Taxi Days

Ola, Okinawa EV Scooter Fire: Govt Forms Team Of Experts To Investigate Incidents

In a letter to CFEES, the ministry has also asked it to share the findings along with the remedial measures for improvement and to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Saturday, Ola Electric said it was investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and that it would take appropriate action.

A video of the company's electric scooter catching fire was widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said, "safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it".

Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) comes under the SAM (System Analysis and Modelling) cluster of DRDO labs.

Tags

National Business Ola Electric Ola Electric Vehicles Ola Scooter Booking Okinawa I-Praise Electric Scooter Okinawa Scooters Electric Scooter Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Indian Army Day: When Bollywood Courted Controversy From The Men In Uniform

Indian Army Day: When Bollywood Courted Controversy From The Men In Uniform