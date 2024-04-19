Elections

28-Year-Old Security Official Dies During Poll Duty In Mizoram Due To Cardiac Arrest

Lalrinpuia, who was in the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was found dead on Friday morning at Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district in Mizoram on the first day of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Security Official Dies During Poll Duty In Mizoram Due To Cardiac Arrest Photo: File Pic
A 28-year-old security personnel on election duty in Mizoram died due to cardiac arrest on Friday, officials said.

Lalrinpuia, who was in the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was found dead on Friday morning at Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district when other security personnel tried to wake him up, they said.

He died due to cardiac arrest around 4.45 am, the officials said.

His body was sent to his native Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl district after an autopsy at Champhai district hospital, they said.

Champhai Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer James Lalrinchhana and Champhai Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar were present during the send-off ceremony.

James expressed his condolences to the family of the personnel and said that state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas was informed about the incident.

A relief amount permissible for a person who dies on poll duty will be given to the family of the personnel at the earliest, James added.

Kumar also said the untimely death of Lalrinpuia was a great loss for the state police force.

Born in April 1996, Lalrinpuia joined the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in January 2018.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram were held in the first phase on Friday

