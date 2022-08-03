Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

North Bihar Rivers, Ganga In Spate, Nitish Kumar Inspects Amid Flood Threat

The water level in the Ganges has also risen and it was just about a metre short of the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna district.

undefined
heavy rainfall. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:07 pm

Threat of a flood loomed large in northern districts of Bihar on Wednesday with many rivers in the region flowing above danger levels, the water resources department said.

Heavy rainfall in Nepal and some parts of the state situated along the border has caused a rise in water levels of Kosi, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers over the past few days, it said.

Related stories

'Flood Tourism' Will Not Be Permitted: Kerala Minister

Rajasthan Receives Highest Rainfall In July In Nearly 70 Years, Causing Flood-Like Situations

Explained: How Unplanned Development And Disregard To Natural Water Bodies Cause Urban Flooding

The three rivers were flowing well above their danger marks in districts such as Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Khagaria and Purnea.

Barring Jainagar and Jhanjharpur in Madhubani where the Kamala Balan has started showing a receding trend, water levels were rising everywhere.

The water resources department asserted that its teams were keeping a round the clock vigil at barrages and embankments.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ganges has also risen and it was just about a metre short of the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna district.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been indoors for a fortnight after testing positive for Covid-19, upon recovery stepped out of his residence and conducted an extensive survey of the areas located along the mighty river.

He also directed officials to remain alert and be prepared for any eventuality. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Threat Of A Flood Northern Districts Of Bihar The Water Resources Department Heavy Rainfall Water Levels Were Rising Gandhi Ghat Patna District Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Testing Positive For Covid-19
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule