North Bihar Rivers, Ganga In Spate, Nitish Kumar Inspects Amid Flood Threat

Threat of a flood loomed large in northern districts of Bihar on Wednesday with many rivers in the region flowing above danger levels, the water resources department said.

Heavy rainfall in Nepal and some parts of the state situated along the border has caused a rise in water levels of Kosi, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers over the past few days, it said.

The three rivers were flowing well above their danger marks in districts such as Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Khagaria and Purnea.

Barring Jainagar and Jhanjharpur in Madhubani where the Kamala Balan has started showing a receding trend, water levels were rising everywhere.

The water resources department asserted that its teams were keeping a round the clock vigil at barrages and embankments.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ganges has also risen and it was just about a metre short of the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna district.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been indoors for a fortnight after testing positive for Covid-19, upon recovery stepped out of his residence and conducted an extensive survey of the areas located along the mighty river.

He also directed officials to remain alert and be prepared for any eventuality.

