Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba To Visit India Next Week

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba would travel to India next week on his first foreign visit since he became prime minister for a record fifth time in July last year.

Deuba would hold high-level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on the visit during April 1-4. He is visiting India at the invitation of Modi, an aide of the Deuba told PTI, confirming his visit to India, which is yet to be announced officially.

Earlier in January, Deuba was scheduled to travel to India to participate in a business summit in Gujarat. However, the trip was cancelled after the summit was postponed due to the growing cases of COVID-19.

Deuba and Modi had met in Glasgow, Scotland, in November last year on the sidelines of the UN climate conference and had "fruitful talks" on many aspects of India-Nepal friendship. Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for providing support to Nepal in essential medical supplies and vaccines in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic during their first meeting in Glasgow. During the meeting, overall matters of the bilateral relations were discussed.

Deuba's visit will take place immediately after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi's three-day tour to Nepal from March 25 to March 27.

Nepal has recently appointed senior economist Shankar Prasad Sharma as its ambassador to India.

With PTI inputs