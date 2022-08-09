Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nepal Bars Entry Of Covid-19 Infected Tourists From India, Sends Back 4 Indian Tourists

The four Indian tourists had entered Nepal via the Jhulaghat border point in the Baitadi district in Western Nepal. Bipin Lekhak, Information officer at the Health Office in Baitadi, said the four Indian nationals tested positive for Covid-19 and were told to return to India.

undefined
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 8:51 pm

Nepal has stopped the entry of people coming from India who test positive for Covid-19 after four Indian tourists were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus infection and were sent back, amid a sharp surge in the number of cases in the Himalayan nation.

The four Indian tourists had entered Nepal via the Jhulaghat border point in the Baitadi district in Western Nepal. Bipin Lekhak, Information officer at the Health Office in Baitadi, said the four Indian nationals tested positive for Covid-19 and were told to return to India.

Related stories

Gujarat Logs 678 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 5,729

Mumbai Logs 479 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally Crosses 3,000

Covid-19 Spike: Delhi Schools Step Up Measures, Experts Not In Favour Of Closure

"We have also ramped up Covid-19 testing on Indians," said Lekhak. Many Nepali citizens who returned from India have tested positive for Covid-19, he said, adding that the officials have halted those Indian tourists who have coronavirus infection from entering the country.

Baitadi district is at high risk as it shares a border with neighboring India. Currently, there are 31 active cases of coronavirus in Baitadi where not even a single case had been reported until three weeks ago.

India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650 after 12,751 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths, the data stated.

Nepal is currently witnessing a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases with 1,090 new infections recorded across the country on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single-day increase in the past six months. As many as 438 recoveries and two deaths from the virus were recorded on the day. There are currently 5,874 active cases of Covid-19 in Nepal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Nepal Indian Tourists Covid-19 Infected Himalayan Nation Coronavirus Infection Health Office In Baitadi Union Health Ministry Rapid Increase In Covid-19 Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu