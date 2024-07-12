National

'NDA Govt May Not Continue': Mamata Banerjee Tells Uddhav Thackeray During Meeting

Banerjee also said it was "absolutely unethical" to take away the name and symbol from the Thackeray faction but added it fought like a tiger.

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Photo: X
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.

Banerjee met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence `Matoshree' in the Bandra area here. She would also met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar today.

"This government may not continue also. This is not a stable government," she said at a press conference with Thackeray.

"Khela has begun, It will go on," Banerjee said when asked to elaborate.

BY Outlook Web Desk

On the Union government's move to observe June 25, when Emergency was imposed in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', Banerjee said times associated with Emergency were being seen most during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The West Bengal CM said no one was consulted when the three laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that replaced the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, were tabled in Parliament.

It was passed when a large number of MPs were suspended, she said, adding many people are afraid of these new laws.

"We do not support Emergency....(but) charity begins at home," she asserted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Referring to the defeat of the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat by 48 votes, Banerjee said similar victories were achieved in many other constituencies.

On the INDIA alliance in her state, she said the TMC cannot adjust with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) because her party fought the Left Front and came to power.

Banerjee also said it was "absolutely unethical" to take away the name and symbol from the Thackeray faction but added it fought like a tiger. The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 and the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol was given to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The WB CM said she would campaign for Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October-November.

Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition's INDIA grouping.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders, who are known to enjoy a good rapport, after the Lok Sabha elections.

