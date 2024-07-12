Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: Voting On; Day After Hotel Hustle, 203 MLAs Cast Votes Till Noon

12 candidates are contesting for 11 seats for the state's upper house. The Electoral College comprises 274 members of the legislative assembly.

Voting began at 9 am at the Vidhan Bhavan complex and will conclude at 4 pm.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

The elections needed as 11 members of the upper house are retiring on July 27, vacating the seats.

Each candidate must secure 23 first-preference votes to win.

The BJP has nominated five candidates, while its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP have put forward two candidates each.