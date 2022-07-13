Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Becomes Every Common Man's Hero, Assures His Support To The Hindutva Ideology

The political crisis in Maharashtra recently witnessed a shocking twist when rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was pronounced as the next Chief Minister of the state by Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde took the oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on June 30 along with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Striving towards the overall and sustainable development of the state, Eknath Shinde along with Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

It was their first meeting with the PM after the new government came to power in the state. Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis met the PM on the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Seeking blessings and guidance from Narendra Modi for developing Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde offered a token of gratitude to the Prime Minister by gifting him the deity of Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini.

Walking in the footsteps of the visionary Prime Minister of India, it seems that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have taken their stand for the Hindutva position and ideology. With the future of politics in India, the state has an exemplary face in the form of Eknath Shinde who supports Hindutva ideology to the fullest. Mr. Shinde had earlier revealed that Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government could not take decisions on Hindutva, Mumbai blasts and the Dawood Ibrahim issues.

Check out Eknath Shinde's tweet after meeting PM Narendra Modi - https://twitter.com/mieknathshinde/status/1545748228401811456?s=20

After tweeting about his meeting with Narendra Modi, #hindutvawarriors went viral on the social media platform Twitter. Moreover, Eknath Shinde has been adamant to safeguard the interests and rights of the Hindus in Maharashtra. From being an auto-rickshaw driver to the Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde promises to be the voice of all the people of the state.

Besides keeping the Hindutva ideology ignited in the state, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are looking forward to developing Maharashtra and scaling it to newer heights. As of now, Mr. Shinde has various projects for the state like Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur and metro rail in cities. In addition, digging farm ponds to boost irrigation was an initiative earlier started by Mr. Fadnavis which got delayed under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.