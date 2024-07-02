National

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Wins 2 Seats In Legislative Council Polls, BJP Gains 1

The terms of four Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) namely Mumbai Teachers, Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, and Nashik Teachers will end on July 7 and thus fresh elections were required to be held.

'Maharashtra Doesn't Accept Arrogance Of Power': Shiv Sena's Dig At BJP After Seat Share Dips
The Shiv Sena (UBT) gained two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls while BJP won in one seat as per results announced on Monday. The voting for the biennial election to the Upper House of the State Legislature was held on June 26.

This was the first state-level election following the 18th Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra where out of the 48 seats, the Opposition MVA alliance won 30, while the ruling alliance secured 17 seats.

Reportedly, as many as 1,43,297 voters exercising their franchise, of which 1,32,071 votes were deemed valid.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar | - Getty Images
'Our Alliance Is Our Collective Face': Sharad Pawar Dismisses Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Demand For CM Face For Maha Assembly Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes.

Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate JM Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Teachers seat. He polled 4,083 of the 11,598 valid votes.

In the Konkan Graduates constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's Niranjan Davkhare defeated Ramesh Keer of the Congress.

Davkhare got 1,00,719 votes against Keer's 28,585.

A deserted Maharashtra BJP office at Nariman Point, Mumbai on counting day on Tuesday. - Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha

BY Shweta Desai

The results for the Nashik Teachers constituency is yet to be released, which had 21 candidates competing.

Sandeep Gulve from Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting against the incumbent MLC Kishor Darade from Shiv Sena. BJP's Vivek Kolhe is also running independently in the election.

There will be elections for 11 more MLC seats on July 12, and Tuesday is the deadline to submit nominations for them.

Maharashtra will also be going for state assembly elections later this year as the current term ends on November 26, 2024.

