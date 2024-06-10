Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha

Like in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s leadership in Maharashtra failed to gauge the damage from the constitution change narrative among the Dalit and OBC voters, opposition from the Muslim minority on Hindutva politics and anger from the Maratha community over reservation quota, poll observers said. Fadnavis faced hostility from the Maratha community to such an extent that he could not hold a single election rally or campaign from any district in Marathwada. He could not even accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Ambajogai in Beed. The party took its biggest hit in Marathwada where the BJP lost all 4 seats.