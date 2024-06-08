Elections

'It Will Affect Morale Of BJP Workers': Amit Shah Rejects Resignation Offer Of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Taking cognisance of the disappointing poll performance of NDA in the state, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign on Wednesday. The INDIA alliance's poll performance in Maharashtra was one of the biggest contributors in causing the BJP to win 240 seats only. Back in 2019, the BJP won 303 seats.