'It Will Affect Morale Of BJP Workers': Amit Shah Rejects Resignation Offer Of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the possibility of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepping down taking complete responsibility of NDA's poor performance in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Amid spoke to him and asked him to continue his work in the government.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: NDA's performance in Maharashtra
Back in 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP successfully bagged 41 of the state's 48, while the new coalition, called the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, only managed to get 17 this time.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has achieved victory in 30 constituencies.
The INDIA alliance's poll performance in Maharashtra was one of the biggest contributors in causing the BJP to win 240 seats only. Back in 2019, they won 303 seats.
Fadnavis offered resignation after poll results
Taking cognisance of the disastrous poll performance of NDA in the state, Fadnavis offered to resign on Wednesday.
"If you resign, it will affect the morale of BJP workers. So don't resign now," Mr Shah was quoted as having told Mr Fadnavis.