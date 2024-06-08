Elections

'It Will Affect Morale Of BJP Workers': Amit Shah Rejects Resignation Offer Of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Taking cognisance of the disappointing poll performance of NDA in the state, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign on Wednesday. The INDIA alliance's poll performance in Maharashtra was one of the biggest contributors in causing the BJP to win 240 seats only. Back in 2019, the BJP won 303 seats.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
info_icon

Amid the possibility of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepping down taking complete responsibility of NDA's poor performance in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Amid spoke to him and asked him to continue his work in the government. 

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: NDA's performance in Maharashtra

Back in 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP successfully bagged 41 of the state's 48, while the new coalition, called the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, only managed to get 17 this time. 

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has achieved victory in 30 constituencies. 

The INDIA alliance's poll performance in Maharashtra was one of the biggest contributors in causing the BJP to win 240 seats only. Back in 2019, they won 303 seats.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. - File Image
Fadnavis Takes 'Full Responsibility' For BJP's Loss In Maharashtra; Requests To Be 'Relieved' Of Govt Duties

BY Outlook Web Desk

Fadnavis offered resignation after poll results

Taking cognisance of the disastrous poll performance of NDA in the state, Fadnavis offered to resign on Wednesday.

The deputy chief minister held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah where the latter asked him to continue working for the Maharashtra government and also asked him to chalk out a plan for restoring BJP rule in the state.

Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections - Kunal Patil
Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra

BY Shweta Desai

"If you resign, it will affect the morale of BJP workers. So don't resign now," Mr Shah was quoted as having told Mr Fadnavis.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘TDP Doesn’t Know Caste...’: Party Leader Nara Lokesh Over Granting Reservations To Muslim Community
  2. Politics of Communalism Fails: Why BJP Fails To Achieve Majority Mark?
  3. ETV Network Head Ramoji Rao Dies At 87
  4. Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter
  5. Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  2. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
  3. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  4. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  5. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ
  2. T20 WC 2024: CAN Beat IRE By 12 Runs In New York - In Pics
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN Well Placed In Pursuit Of 125-Run Target
  4. French Open, 1st SF: Alcaraz Beats Sinner To Seal Final Spot - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Farooqi, Rashid Power AFG's Historic 84-Run Win
World News
  1. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  2. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
  3. World’s 50 Best Restaurants Revealed, Spain Boasts The Best!
  4. Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates
  5. Top 15 Pride Parades You Must Attend This Year!
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9