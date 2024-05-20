National

Bengal Lok Sabha Election: Name Not On List, CM Mamata’s Brother Fails To Cast Vote

"The Election Commission of India is looking into the whole matter. Only it can explain why this happened," Trinamool Congress spokesperson Shantanu Sen said.

File Photo
West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee | File Photo
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's youngest brother Babun Banerjee on Monday could not cast his vote after his name was not found in the voters' list, an election official said.

Babun, who is a voter of Howrah town, went to cast his vote at a polling booth when it was discovered that his name was not on the list.

When contacted by PTI, Babun declined to take questions on the matter.

Babun had expressed his displeasure after TMC renominated sitting MP Prasun Banerjee for the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in March. Mamata Banerjee had then said she decided to disown him and cut off relationship with him.

There was a buzz earlier that Babun would contest as an independent candidate from that constituency after the TMC did not nominate him from there. He had claimed that the party promised him a ticket.

There was a rumour that Babun was contemplating joining the BJP.

Babun is the president of the Bengal Olympic Association and Bengal Hockey Association, besides the secretary of the Bengal Boxing Association, and also in charge of the sports wing of the TMC.

