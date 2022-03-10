Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,443, a health department official said. With no new fatality for the sixth consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.



Nagaland now has 67 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,137 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.



The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.49 per cent. A total of 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.



The state has so far tested nearly 4.63 lakh samples for COVID-19. Altogether 14,75,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,17,159 persons in the state till Wednesday.

