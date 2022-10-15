Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

My Family Has A long Relationship With Poll-Bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

By recalling his family's association with Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
My Family Has A long Relationship With Poll-Bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 6:29 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried to strike an emotional chord with people of poll-bound Karnataka by recalling his family’s association with the State.

He referred Ballari from where his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi successfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 1999.
The leader pointed out that his grandmother and late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested and won from the Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in 1978.

“We have a long relationship between my family and Ballari. My mother fought her election from here and got elected due to the wholehearted support of the people of Ballari,” Gandhi recalled while addressing a public meeting here as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“My grandmother Indira Gandhi fought from Chikkamagaluru. So, I cannot forget that,” he pointed out.

Gandhi addressed a public meeting here to celebrate the completion of 1,000 km by walk.

Senior Congress functionaries, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, Veerappa Moily, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Congress' presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary and party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from all the States, Karnataka MLAs, MPs, and former ministers attended the event.

The former Congress leader, who started his march on September 7 from Kanyakumari has planned to conclude his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 30, 2023, covering over 3,500 km by walk. 

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi To Address A Public Meeting In Ballari Today

Rahul Gandhi Briefly Touches AP Border Villages During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Marching To Enter Andhra Pradesh Today

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Kashmir News Assembly Polls Congress Chikkamagaluru Sonia Gandhi Ballari District Indira Gandhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child