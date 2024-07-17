National

Mumbai: In Freak Accident, Woman Falls To Death From 3rd Floor While Joking With Friends | On Cam

The incident prompted swift police action and the Manapada Police registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Screengrabs from the CCTV footage
A woman fell to death from the third floor of the Globe State Building in Thane's Dombivali as her friend was joking around with her. The terrifying fall was caught on camera.

The woman, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, was seen sitting on the railing of the third floor when her friend came playful put a hand on her, which led to both of them losing their balance.

Manjiram fell to her death while her friend, Bunty, narrowly escaped the fatal fate.

Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. This video maybe distressing for some readers, in such cases, kindly refrain.

The incident prompted swift police action, with the Manapada Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launching a probe into the circumstances which led to the woman's untimely demise.

The woman was reportedly working as a janitor in the office and was lovingly known as 'Gudiya Devi' among her friends.

"Nagina Devi lived with her family in the Pisavli area of Dombivli East and had two children -- a son and a daughter. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fall," a senior police officer was quoted to be saying by Mid-Day.

The officer noted that while joking and playful behaviour is okay for fun, it is important to be mindful of the surroundings at such times and take required precautions to avoid such tragic accidents. "This incident serves as a reminder to be cautious and aware of our surroundings at all times," he added.

Just last week, nine-year-old girl died during treatmen after falling from the window of a third-floor flat while playing, police had said.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

The girl, Ashiya Vishwakarma, was playing at home with three other children when one of them accidentally opened the window's grille against which she was leaning.

The girl was rushed to a hospital soon after, but succumbed to her injuries early morning of the next day. A case of accident was registered by the police in this regard.

