Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding

Mumbai Police has arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat for social media post on a bomb threat at Anant Ambani’s wedding, officials said on Tuesday.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant on July 12 in a grand ceremony which was followed and preceded by multiple events attended by prominent international and Indian figures.
Global celebrities, business tycoons, cricketers, filmstars and politicians of all hues attended the wedding festivities at Ambani-family-owned Jio World Centre at Mumbai's BKC on Friday and a 'blessing ceremony' for friends and family members titled 'Shubh Ashirwad' on the following day.
Three different invitations were sent out for the wedding and the receptions with top-run guests being sent a large red box that contained an intricate chest incorporating a mini silver temple featuring gold idols of various Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.
The three-day wedding extravaganza was the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March. The couple got engaged in January 2023 and the Ambanis have hosted three lavish pre-wedding parties.
First a three-day pre-wedding celebration was held in March in the group's refinery township of Jamnagar in Gujarat that hosted tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in the 1,200-strong guest list, and had an exclusive performance by Rihanna. David Blaine did magic tricks and the festivities also involved a trip to Ambani's 'animal rescue centre' housing exotic animals.
In May, the Ambanis set off on a four-day Mediterranean cruise starting in the Italian city of Palermo, featuring on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta, and a performance by Katy Perry at a masquerade ball at the Château de la Croix des Gardes in France. DJ David Guetta played at a toga party at sea. The cruise ended in Italy's Portofino, where tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the party in the town square.