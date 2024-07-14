As a gift for being present on his big day, Anant Ambani gifted a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs 2 crore to his groomsmen. The watch features a 41 mm case made out of 18K pink gold, with a thickness of 9.5 mm. It has a sapphire crystal back and a screw-locked crown. The pink gold-toned dial has a Grande Tapisserie pattern which has been complemented by blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating. The watch also has a pink gold-toned inner bezel.