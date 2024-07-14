Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra. The opulent ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and politics. After the wedding, Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen an extravagant gift. The groom gifted all of his friends a luxury watch which is worth Rs 2 crores.
As a gift for being present on his big day, Anant Ambani gifted a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs 2 crore to his groomsmen. The watch features a 41 mm case made out of 18K pink gold, with a thickness of 9.5 mm. It has a sapphire crystal back and a screw-locked crown. The pink gold-toned dial has a Grande Tapisserie pattern which has been complemented by blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating. The watch also has a pink gold-toned inner bezel.
The luxury watch has been powered by the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement. It also includes a perpetual calendar that shows the week, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, as well as hours and minutes. It provides a 40-hour power reserve and is paired with an 18K pink gold bracelet, an AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap. Additionally, the watch is water-resistant up to 20 meters.
Videos of the watch have been floating around on social media and they are going viral. Take a look at one such video below which highlights the specifications of this Audemars Piguet watch.
The wedding was followed by a Shubh Aashirwad event on July 13. Celebrities blessed the newly married couple as they embarked on a new phase of their lives. The bash will be concluded with a wedding reception on June 14 which will be, again, attended by all the celebrities and eminent personalities.