National

Ambani Wedding: Total Cost Rs 5000 Cr, 0.5% Of Ambanis' Net Worth; Indians Spend Much More | Expert Decodes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is on July 12 but the first batch of pre-wedding festivities took place in March this year, and the final instalment of those is taking place now in the days leading to the big day.

PTI
Antilia, the house of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, lit up ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Unless you're living under a rock, you must have come across the grand wedding of India the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, either on social media or in a conversation with a friend, colleague or a family member over the unending functions, to perform in which some of world's biggest celebrities like Rihanna and Justin Bieber have flown into India.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is on July 12 but the first batch of pre-wedding festivities took place in March this year, and the final instalment of those is taking place now in the days leading to the big day.

Visuals from the Ambani wedding have flooded social media, showing global singing icons Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and top bollywood celebrities performing in the functions.

Photo: PTI
info_icon

Brace yourself for feeling poor: The figures of the estimated cost of the wedding's entirety of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is a whopping Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, which apparently is just 0.05 per cent of the net worth of Ambanis.

Grand Ambani Wedding Cost Decoded

While an expenditure of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore is unimaginably high for a wedding, the Ambani family still is spending lesser percentage of their total wealth than what average Indian families spend.

Nitin Chaudhary, founder of NC Financial Advisory Services, shared insights on the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, saying there is a "stark difference between what an average Indian family would be spending in a child’s marriage against what the Ambani family is spending as a percentage of total net worth of the family."

Explaining further, Chaudhary said, a family which has a net worth of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore will not shy away from spending Rs 10-15 lakhs on their child’s wedding. "Similarly, a well-to-do family having a net worth of around Rs 10 crore would easily spend anywhere between Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore on a wedding. Considering that even the community which the family belongs to impacts the extravagance or simplicity of the wedding and the expenditure might vary" Chaudhary said.

Antilia, the house of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, lit up ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant Photo: PTI
info_icon

Now when we look at all these figures in terms of percentage, we can actually see that any Indian family across the sect would land up spending between 5 per cent to 15 per cent of their total wealth for a wedding, Chaudhary said, giving a disclaimer, "even though these are all estimated figures but we feel they are more or less close to actual numbers that might work out."

Ambani Wedding Estimates

Even though multiple reports have put different estimates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, it surely is of thousands of crores given the arrangements, the artists and the magnitude of the extravaganza.

Giving an estimate of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, Chaudhary said it is important to look at the percentage expenditure. "As per Forbes Mr. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is 123.2 Billion Dollars (Rs 10,28,544 crores) in the year 2024."

"Considering INR 5,000 crores as expenditure, this works out to be approximately $0.6 Billion," Chaudhary said, adding that as we look at it in percentage terms, it works out to be approximately 0.5 per cent of the Ambani family’s net worth.

Ambanis Actually Spending Less Than Average Indian Family: 'All About Perspective'

Nitin Chaudhary said "there is a stark difference between what an average Indian family would be spending in a child’s marriage against what the Ambani family is spending as a percentage of total net worth of the family.

Mumbai: Canadian singer Justin Bieber, inside car, arrives to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant�s sangeet, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

"Without prejudice, this leaves us with a question to ponder upon. Should an average Indian family bring down their expenses related to marriage in their family? Or is the Ambani family going beyond what is needed to celebrate a marriage in their family?" Chaudhary said.

Magic is all about the perspective of absolute figures vis-à-vis percentages, he said, adding that the entire gamut of finance and the financial products is hidden in this.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM
  2. Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match
  3. Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'
  4. India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024: Titans Clash As Semi-Final Begins
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England Are 293/6 At Lunch As Lead Swells Against Battered West Indies At Lord's
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
  2. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
  3. Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing
  4. Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero
  5. Netherlands Coach Koeman Says VAR Has Broken Football After Euro 2024 Semifinal Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  4. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  5. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar
  3. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi's 5-Minute-Long Video With Message For PM Modi To Visit State| Watch
  4. PUC: Delhi Govt Hikes Car, Bike, 3-Wheeler Pollution Certificate Rates | Check New Prices
  5. Pakistan-Bound Consignment Of Banned Chemicals Seized At Tamil Nadu Port
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  2. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  3. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  4. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  5. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
US News
  1. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  2. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  3. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  4. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  5. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  3. France: Fire Breaks Out In Spire Of Rouen Cathedral, Cause Under Investigation
  4. Syndey House Fire: Father Charged With Triple Murder After Trapping Wife, Kids In Burning Home
  5. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18