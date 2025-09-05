Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai bomb threat
Authorities have responded by significantly reinforcing security measures across Mumbai, particularly at vulnerable locations and areas hosting large crowds. \ Photo: File photo
Security agencies in Mumbai have heightened vigilance after receiving a chilling bomb threat ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. A WhatsApp message sent to the Traffic Police control room warned that 34 “human bombs” had been planted in as many vehicles across the city, with 400 kilograms of RDX intended to cause a blast that would “shake the entire city.”

The communication, attributed to a group calling itself "Lashkar-e-Jihadi," also claimed that 14 Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated India as part of the plot. Authorities have responded by significantly reinforcing security measures across Mumbai, particularly at vulnerable locations and areas hosting large crowds.

The threat arrived on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the ten-day Ganeshotsav festival, when large numbers of devotees are expected to congregate for idol immersions. In light of this, the Crime Branch, ATS, and other agencies have launched a comprehensive probe to verify the threat and prevent any untoward incidents.

While the credibility of the message is still under investigation, authorities have intensified precautionary operations across the city, conducting area sweeps and urging residents to remain calm and alert.

This threat follows a series of recent hoax incidents, including a false bomb alert at a railway station in Thane, anonymous threats to a temple in Girgaon, and earlier warnings targeting the airport—none of which resulted in any confirmed danger.

