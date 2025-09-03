Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

Know the date, auspicious muhurat, rituals, and traditions of Ganesh Visarjan 2025, marking the divine farewell of Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. Celebrate with devotion, eco-friendly practices, and cultural unity.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Ganesh Visarjan 2025
Ganesh Visarjan is the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water bodies such as rivers, lakes, or the sea. This shows his return to his home in the heavens. The ritual reminds us that life keeps changing, everything that begins will also end, and then begin again.

Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27, 2025, is when the festival begins.

The installation of Lord Ganesha marks the start of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which ends on Saturday, September 6, 2025, Anant Chaturdashi, with his immersion, also known as Visarjan.

Visarjan's Sacred Muhurat:

Day of Ganesh Visarjan: Anant Chaturdashi, Saturday, September 6, 2025

During these auspicious times, devotees frequently decide to immerse Ganesha's idol.

  • Shubha morning: 07:36–09:10

  • Chara, Labha, and Amrita in the afternoon: 12:19–05:02

  • Evening (Labha): 06:37–08:02

  • (until September 7) Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM

  • Early Morning (Labha): 04:36–06:02

As Ganesha leaves, it's thought to be very advantageous for maintaining peace and prosperity.

Meaning of the Ritual:

Ganesh Visarjan represents the deity's return to Mount Kailash, his celestial home, removing the devotee's challenges in the process. It represents rebirth, letting go of negativity, and being open to fresh starts.

By combining the traditions of Shakti and Vishnu on one day, Anant Chaturdashi also honours Lord Vishnu in his cosmic form. Devotees observe fasts and offer sacred threads for protection.

Highlights and Traditions of Rituals:

  • Procession and Immersion: On the last day, idols are carried to bodies of water during processions that are replete with the chant, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!"

  • Rules for Moon Viewing: According to legend, Ganesha cursed the moon, so on the actual festival day, devotees refrain from gazing at it because doing so is believed to invite unfounded accusations.

  • Home vs. Community Celebrations: Before immersion, rites such as Avahana, Pran Pratishtha, and the 16-step Shodashopachara archanas are performed, whether at home or in public pandals.

  • Environmental Awareness: This year, the emphasis is on environmentally friendly clay idols and observance of directionality (either east or north placement).

Public Safety and Noise Regulations: While authorities permit longer loudspeaker hours, they also enforce sound limits and adherence to noise pollution standards during celebrations.

Community Spirit and Cultural Legacy:

During the freedom movement, Lokmanya Tilak popularised Ganesh Chaturthi, which later became a festival signifying cultural pride and community cohesion (The Economic Times). Across India and the diaspora, the festival still inspires the same sense of devotion and unity.

More than just a ceremonial conclusion, Ganesh Visarjan 2025 is a cultural and spiritual celebration of rebirth, camaraderie, and revered tradition. Saying goodbye to Ganesha can become a profound act of letting go, paving the way for harmony and success, provided it is done with the right timing and devotion.

