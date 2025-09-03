Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

Visarjan's Sacred Muhurat:

Day of Ganesh Visarjan: Anant Chaturdashi, Saturday, September 6, 2025

During these auspicious times, devotees frequently decide to immerse Ganesha's idol.

Shubha morning: 07:36–09:10

Chara, Labha, and Amrita in the afternoon: 12:19–05:02

Evening (Labha): 06:37–08:02

(until September 7) Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM

Early Morning (Labha): 04:36–06:02

As Ganesha leaves, it's thought to be very advantageous for maintaining peace and prosperity.

Meaning of the Ritual:

Ganesh Visarjan represents the deity's return to Mount Kailash, his celestial home, removing the devotee's challenges in the process. It represents rebirth, letting go of negativity, and being open to fresh starts.

By combining the traditions of Shakti and Vishnu on one day, Anant Chaturdashi also honours Lord Vishnu in his cosmic form. Devotees observe fasts and offer sacred threads for protection.