Bomb Threat To Vice President’s Chennai Residence Turns Out To Be Hoax

Police say threat email to C P Radhakrishnan’s Poes Garden home was fake; probe on to trace sender amid spate of similar alerts.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: PTI/Representative
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An email threat was sent to the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Chennai.

  • Bomb squad and sniffer dogs conducted a full search at the Vice President’s residence.

  • Police confirmed it was a hoax; several such fake threats have surfaced in recent weeks.

A bomb threat was issued to the Poes Garden residence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and it appears to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

Following the email threat sent to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police here, a police team consisting of experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was rushed to the Vice President’s house and a thorough check was undertaken.

Delhi Police - | Photo: PTI; representative image
Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

BY Outlook News Desk

"The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said.

The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month, and efforts were on to trace the sender.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  4. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  5. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti