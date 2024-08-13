Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5

In a horrific incident, a man died in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area following a brutal sword attack by a minor boy on Tuesday. the viral video of the gory incident showed the victim being mercilessly attacked with the sword repeatedly while the man was seen lying in a pool of blood.
As per media reports, a case has been registered against five people. So far, four accused have been arrested, including a woman.
Surprisingly, despite the presence of several bystanders, none was seen intervening in an attempt to save the bloodied man who was later identified as Ahmed Pathan.
Mumbai sword attack: About the incident
The brutal incident took place on August 8. The victim, identified as Ahmed Pathan, was standing on a road in Shivaji Nagar before 3–4 people, including the minor boy, attacked him.
In a purported video, the boy was seen attacking Pathan repeatedly with the sword while threatening the bystanders.
After a preliminary investigation, Police revealed that the deceased and the accused were familiar with each other, and the brutal attack was an outcome of a heated altercation around two weeks ago. Pathan had criminal cases registered against him, police said.