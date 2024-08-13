Rajasthan: Husband Drags Wife With Bike For Wanting To Visit Sister | On Cam

In a horrific incident, a woman with her legs bound and tied to a motorcycle was seen getting dragged by her husband while screaming for help and crying from the physical and mental trauma in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.
A 40-second video making rounds on social media of the assault showed the man getting off his standing over the injured woman in an arrogant pose to survey the extent of her injuries. While at least three people witnessed the brutal incident and recorded it as well, neither of them were seen coming to help the woman writhing in pain.
As per reports, the husband attacked his wife because she wanted to visit her sister in Jaisalmer. However, the angle of the custom of a bride being 'bought' also is likely to be investigated as many such cases are reported from other districts like Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, and Pali. Reports say that women who are 'purchased' in this manner are made to undergo tremendous physical, mental, and sexual abuse by their husbands.
Commenting on the matter, the local police said that bthe angles will be investigated, the second of which is human trafficking.
According to police, an FIR has been filed and the person who filmed the attack but did not intervene will be prosecuted too.
As per a NDTV report, Nagaur Police Superintendent Narayan Togas said, "We have taken the matter very seriously. It is believed the man and the woman had some dispute as she wanted to go to her sister. We have contacted her... she will be coming to Nagaur, after which we will take further action."