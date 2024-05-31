MP Horror: With Swords In Hand, Man Tries To Kidnap Woman He Raped From Her Wedding; His Friends Help

The attempted kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman during her wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar has sent chills down people's spines there. The key accused reportedly raped the woman, recorded a video and then attacked her family when she was marrying another man.
The accused was identified as Kalu alias Salim Khan, NDTV reported. Kalu and his three other accomplices -- Jodha, Sameer and Shahrukh -- stormed the woman's house at around 6 pm.
A purported video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media, with the three men being seen walking around with swords and rods. However, Outlook couldn't independently verify the video.
Reportedly, when the accused tried to kidnap the woman and she resisted it, they assaulted her family, broke her father's leg and brother's arm. They also brutally beat her mother.
Later, the attackers were seen swirling around their swords and irons rods while dragging out the woman.
Then a crowd gathered at the spot hearing the woman and her family's screams. Initially, the attackers managed to threatened the onlookers, but later as the gathering grew larger, they left the woman behind and fled the scene on their bikes.
Reportedly, the family of the woman's fiancé was also threatened by the accused. A case was registered at City Kotwali after a local Hindu outfit intervened in the matter. The case was based on the complaints from both the woman and her father.
Last month, in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, a bride was forcibly dragged out by her mother, brother and cousins in an attempted kidnapping on her wedding day.
This was because the woman's family was against the groom and the idea of him marrying their daughter. They stormed the wedding venue, tried to kidnap her and used chilli powder to attack any persons who tried to intervene.
Reportedly, a case of criminal assault, attempted kidnapping and gold theft was filed against her family.