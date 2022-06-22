Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Mumbai Logs 1,648 Coronavirus Cases, 2 New Deaths; Active Tally Down To 13,501

Mumbai has seen less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day and witnessed a dip of 133 COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day. Significantly, the number of patients who recovered in the last 24 hours  was more than the new infections, bringing down the active tally.

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 8:33 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,781 the previous day, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 10,99,383, while the death toll increased to 19,588, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai has seen less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day and witnessed a dip of 133 COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day. Significantly, the number of patients who recovered in the last 24 hours was more than the new infections, bringing down the active tally.

As per the bulletin, the tally of recovered patients increased to 10, 66,294 after 2,291 persons were discharged. This led to the count of patients undergoing treatment dropping to 13,501 from 14,146.

On Tuesday, the financial capital had reported 1,781 COVID-19 cases and one fatality linked to respiratory illness. Mumbai has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

As per the bulletin, 8,131 COVID-19 fresh tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking their cumulative count to 1,74,16,443. The growth of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stood at  0.183 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 371 days, said the BMC.

Out of the 1,648 new patients, 1,557 were asymptomatic, while  91 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals.  Of these, 17 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said. The civic body said of the 24,765 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 666 beds are currently occupied.

Currently, Mumbai has a test positivity rate of 20.26 per cent and a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent.  The metropolis, however, is free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Vaccination Covid 19 Pandemic Mumbai
