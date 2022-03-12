Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
MP Sees 81 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 37,000 Vaccinated On Friday

The recovery count stood at 10,29,080 after 179 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 750.

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:18 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,563 on Friday after the detection of 81 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,733, a health department official said. According to the official, the positivity rate reduced to 0.1 per cent from 0.2 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count stood at 10,29,080 after 179 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 750, he added. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 10 and 14 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours, he said.

With 48,097 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,83,99,160, the official added. A government release said 11,42,46,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 37,178 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,563, new cases 81, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,080, active cases 750, number of tests so far 2,83,99,160.

With PTI Inputs

