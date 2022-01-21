Friday, Jan 21, 2022
MP Logs 9,385 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 49,471

A total of 10,83,38,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP.

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:58 am

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,62,029 on Thursday after an addition of 9,385 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,553, a health department official said. The positivity rate stood at 11.7 per cent as against 9.8 per cent on Wednesday, when the state had recorded 7,597 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 8,01,735 after 3,616 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 49,741 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,005 and 1,710 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added. With 80,072 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,50,67,167, the official said.

A total of 10,83,38,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,31,782 on Thursday, an official release said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,62,029, new cases 9,385, death toll 10,553, recoveries 8,01,735, active cases 49,471, number of tests so far 2,50,67,167.

With PTI Inputs

