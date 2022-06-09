Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
More Muslim Girls Seek Admission To Udupi PU College Where Hijab Row Began

The students have given an undertaking on Wednesday that they will abide by the dress code, college development committee sources said. The students attended classes on Wednesday, the sources added.

Karnataka Hijab Row PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 6:54 pm

The number of Muslim girl students seeking admission to the Government Women's Pre-University College in Udupi, where the hijab row erupted first, has increased this year, according to Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, who is the president of the college development committee.

Six girl students of the college had approached court seeking permission to wear hijab while attending classes. They were insisting on wearing hijab after the Karnataka High Court judgment to adhere to the dress code in institutions. They did not write the final examinations citing the same reason.

Though there were apprehensions that the number of Muslim girl students will come down in the wake of the hijab row, 40  students have already got admitted to first year of PU in the college.

Bhat also confirmed that the students have agreed to remove the hijab inside classrooms. The college recorded good results in the last academic year despite the hijab-related incidents, the BJP MLA said.

Meanwhile, the government first grade college at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district revoked the suspension of six girls, who were suspended last week for insisting on wearing hijab.

Sanjeeva Matandoor, Puttur BJP MLA and chairman of the college development committee, said the students were directed to give the undertaking in writing for revocation of the suspension.

The high court in March had dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court had said.

(With PTI inputs)

