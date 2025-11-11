Morari Bapu Condemns Red Fort Blast, Calls Terrorism a ‘Gigantic Demon’

Spiritual leader Morari Bapu called the Red Fort blast “extremely painful” and a threat to humanity.
He likened global terrorism to a “gigantic demon” that keeps changing forms.
Bapu also urged collective action to combat pollution in rivers like the Kshipra and to keep pilgrimage sites clean.
Spiritual leader Morari Bapu on Tuesday termed the bomb near the Red Fort in Delhi as "extremely painful", and urged the entire nation had to exercise extra caution as terrorism is taking very deadly forms.
The perpetrators of such actions are enemies of humanity, he declared.
Morari Bapu also paid respects to those who died in the incident and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.
The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, wounding 20 and gutting many vehicles.
"This incident in Delhi is extremely painful and inhumane. Those who carry out such incidents are dangerous enemies of humanity. I believe that now, from the common people to the entire society and nation, everyone will have to be extremely vigilant," Morari Bapu, known for reciting Ram Kathas, told reporters in Indore.
Responding to a question, the spiritual leader described global terrorism as a "gigantic demon" saying, "Just as Ravana's heads kept growing, terrorism is changing its form and it is taking a very dangerous form." On growing fanaticism and communalism in modern society, he said the causes of these problems should be deeply investigated.
But the young generation is becoming increasingly conscious of this, he continued.
Morari Bapu underlined the need to clear the Kshipra river in Ujjain and other rivers in the country from pollution.
While the contribution of devotees is crucial in this task, the government should also take it very seriously, he said.
"Pilgrimage sites are sacred from within, but we do not allow them to remain clean from outside. Everyone should work together to keep the pilgrimage sites clean, and awareness about the sacred river Kshipra is very important," he said.