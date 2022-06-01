Mohan Bhagwat To Address Concluding Ceremony Of Sangh's Training Programme On June 2

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Thursday address the concluding ceremony of a training programme of the organisation here in Maharashtra, an RSS functionary said on Wednesday.

He informed that 735 Swayamsevaks, including farmers, teachers, engineers, doctors and people from various other fields, from across the country were selected to participate in the training programme - 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha' - which commenced on May 9 at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh area of Nagpur.

It is a training camp, meant for Swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. Shri Ram Chandra Mission (Hyderabad) president Kamlesh Patel will be the chief guest at the function, he said.

(With PTI inputs)