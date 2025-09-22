Modi Unveils ₹5,100 Crore Development Projects In Arunachal, Criticises Congress For Neglect

Modi inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh projects worth over ₹5,100 crore, including hydropower and a convention centre.
He criticised Congress for neglecting the Northeast and emphasised central government focus on regional development.
PM highlighted GST reforms, Vibrant Village Programme, and improved connectivity in remote areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal Pradesh and criticised the Congress for neglecting the region in the past, according to PTI.
Addressing a rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Modi said the Congress had an “inherent habit” of abandoning development projects that were challenging, which, he claimed, had caused significant harm to Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.
“One inherent habit of Congress is that they never take up development work which is difficult to do; they abandon it. This habit of Congress caused significant harm to Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast. In the hilly and forested areas, where development work was challenging, Congress would declare the regions backward and simply forget them,” Modi said, according to PTI.
Modi highlighted that areas once considered impossible for road construction now have modern highways. He cited the Sela Tunnel and the upgraded terminal at Hollongi airport as examples of improved connectivity that benefits students, tourists, and farmers.
The Prime Minister added that Congress had overlooked Arunachal Pradesh due to its small number of Lok Sabha seats. “Our guiding principle is not the number of votes or seats in any state, but 'nation first'. Our only mantra is 'nagrik devo bhava' (the citizen is God),” he said.
Modi laid the foundation stones for two hydropower projects over the Yarjep river in Shi Yomi district and a convention centre in Tawang. The Tato-I hydropower project, with a capacity of 186 MW, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at a cost of ₹1,750 crore and is expected to generate approximately 802 million units of electricity annually. The 240-MW Heo project will be developed at ₹1,939 crore and is expected to produce 1,000 million units annually.
He also announced the construction of a convention centre in Tawang under the PM-DevINE scheme at a cost of ₹145.37 crore. The facility will have a seating capacity of over 1,500 people and aims to boost the region’s tourism and cultural activities.
Several other infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore were launched, covering sectors such as connectivity, healthcare, and fire safety. Modi said these initiatives reflect the “double benefits” of a “double-engine” government, emphasizing efforts to improve education, business, travel, and healthcare in the state.
The Prime Minister underlined that the Northeast is now a priority for the central government, with ministers having visited the region over 800 times in the last decade. He noted that he himself has visited the region more than 70 times, including trips last week to Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam.
Modi also highlighted the Vibrant Village Programme, which has provided roads, electricity, internet, and tourism facilities to over 450 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh. He announced plans to develop heliports in remote areas under the UDAAN scheme.
The Prime Minister linked his visit with three occasions: the beginning of Navratri, the rollout of GST reforms, and the inauguration of development projects. He said the recent GST reforms would provide a “double bonanza” during the festival season and reduce household expenses.
Modi contrasted the current tax policy with that of the previous Congress government, stating that his administration has gradually reduced taxes while addressing issues of inflation and corruption.
(With inputs from PTI)