National

Modi To Visit Russia Soon? What We Know

Russian media, citing a Kremlin official, reported that preparations are actively underway for PM Modi's visit to Russia.

File
PM Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: File
info_icon

The officials in India and Russia are looking at a possible opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia in July which will be his first trip in nearly five years.

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin - AP
PM Modi Speaks To Putin, Zelenskyy Separately, Gets Invite To Visit Russia, Ukraine After Lok Sabha Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Modi had last visited Russia in September 2019.

There is no confirmation by the Indian side on the possible visit by Modi.

The visit is being planned for the annual India-Russia summit.

Vladimir Putin - null
President Putin Invites PM Modi To Visit Russia

BY

Russian media, citing a Kremlin official, reported that preparations are actively underway for Modi's visit to Russia.

"I can confirm that we are preparing a visit by the Prime Minister of India," Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

If Modi travels to Russia, then he and President Vladimir Putin are set to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a gap of three years.

Russia ready for serious expansion of cooperation with India in the area of atomic energy - null
Ready To Build High-Capacity Nuclear Power Units At A New Site In India: Russia

BY PTI

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High
  2. Kashmir Police Chief Reviews Security Measures Ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2024, Issues Directives To Officers
  3. 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH
  4. Centre's Panel On Exam Reforms To Engage With Parents, Students; Take Stock Of Concerns
  5. "Dead" Man Shows Up Alive Before Burial In Telangana
Entertainment News
  1. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  2. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
  3. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
  5. Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality
Sports News
  1. Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics
  2. World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group D Match
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Acknowledges Brian Lara's Role in Semi-Final Achievement
World News
  1. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC
  2. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  3. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
  4. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
  5. California Hiker Rescued After 10 Days, Survived On Berries And Boot Water
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High