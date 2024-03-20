'Diplomacy The Way Forward': PM Modi, Putin Hold Talks Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Vladimir Putin and congratulated him for re-electing as Russian President for the next six years.
He further stated in a post on 'X', " We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead."
According to PMO, the two leaders also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
PM Modi reaffirmed India's enduring stance on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasising the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolution.